Home / India News / PM Modi no dictator, but most democratic leader India has seen: Amit Shah
india news

PM Modi no dictator, but most democratic leader India has seen: Amit Shah

Amit Shah added that those who have worked with PM Narendra Modi, including his critics, will agree that the Union cabinet has never been run in such a democratic manner ever before
Amit Shah said demonetisation, abrogation of Article 370 and banning of Triple Talaq were some of the bold decisions of PM Modi. (REUTERS Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 02:51 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not a “dictator” but the most democratic leader the country has ever seen since he took every important decision only after consulting everyone. Shah’s remarks came during a special interview with Sansad TV, on the occasion of Narendra Modi completing 20 years in public office on October 7.

Shah said that a perception of Modi taking unilateral decisions has been created by some people from rival ideologies with the aim to damage his image.

“Yes, he takes some risks and insists on discipline but never imposes his will while taking important decisions related to governance and policy. Modi believes and he has said this multiple times that we have not come to just run a government, but to build India,” Shah said.

Shah added that those who have worked with PM Modi, including his critics, will agree that the cabinet has never been run in such a democratic manner ever before. “I have never seen such a good listener as PM Narendra Modi. He listens to everyone, gives importance to the quality of the suggestion (s), rather than the person who has suggested it and then takes a decision. The final decision rests with him, but of course, he is the Prime Minister”.

Several opposition leaders, over the years, have dubbed the functioning of Narendra Modi as “dictatorial” over decisions like demonetisation, announcement of nationwide Covid-19 induced lockdown in March last year, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, farmers protests or alleged suppression on free speech etc.

Shah said the demonetisation, abrogation of Article 370 and the banning of Triple Talaq were some of the bold decisions of PM Modi. He further stated that surgical strikes (in response to severe terror attacks on Indian territory) were an American concept and before Narendra Modi came to power, “it was out of the question.”

He said Modi has changed the dimensions of politics in the country, and that’s why there are personal attacks on him.

Asked where Modi gets his confidence from, Shah said it comes “from the fact that citizens of India know he has no personal interests and that he only works for the country”.

“Modi gets stronger every time he is attacked,” he added.

The home minister also took a swipe at the Congress party, saying some parties considered it their right to rule the country and cannot digest the fact that Modi is successfully running the country.

