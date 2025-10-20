'Modi not going to do the Russian oil thing': Trump won't stop repeating claim

US President Donald Trump seems to be on loop over his big assertion that India won't be doing oil trade with Russia anymore. On Monday, the Republican repeated the claim again, reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that he "is not going to be doing the Russian oil thing". The MEA has rebuked the US president's claim and said no such conversation took place between Trump and Modi regarding India's purchase of Russian oil. (REUTERS)

This is the third time in five days that the US President has made this assertion. It also coincides with the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, which comes in the backdrop of Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports.

Trump had announced 25% of these duties, that took effect back in August, as additional penalties on India for its oil trade with Russia. The move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.

Several Trump administration officials had earlier claimed that India made “huge” profits on the sale of Russian oil during and after the war, while also claiming that the oil purchase saw a big jump after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump says ‘Modi assured’ him on Russian oil Donald Trump’s bold remark on India’s oil trade with Russia drew global attention last week, as he claimed the energy trade would soon stop. “...I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step," Trump had said.

Further sharing a timeline of how the oil trade would end, Trump said that the change wouldn't take place immediately, but “within a short period of time", as it was a "little bit of a process".