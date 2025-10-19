US talks proceeding cordially: Officials on bilateral trade discussions

India’s commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal has concluded two-day discussions with US officials in a cordial atmosphere that would lay pathways for constructive and mutually beneficial bilateral trade talks, two people aware of the development said. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, speaking separately at a press briefing on Saturday, confirmed that the most recent meetings had been cordial, but emphasised that New Delhi is committed to a mutually beneficial trade agreement while protecting India’s farmers, fishermen and micro, small and medium enterprises. (PTI)

Agrawal is already on his way back to New Delhi and expected to land in the capital on Sunday, the people said, asking not to be named. The commerce secretary had joined the Indian delegation in the US on Thursday for trade talks.

“Bharat ke kisano ka, machhuvaaron ka, Bharat ke MSME sector ka, jub tak desh hiton ko puri tarike se hum sambhalen nahi, tab tak koi agreement kiya nai jata (No agreement can be made until we fully take care of interests of India’s farmers, fishermen and MSME sector),” he said, while adding that talks are progressing well.

He was replying to questions at a joint press conference with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister for railways, information & broadcasting and electronics & information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Replying to another question on the impact of high US tariffs on India, the minister said: “The first six months’ exports, despite all these uncertainties, has grown by about 6% or 7% overall [goods and services], and even in merchandise we have seen a growth story of India in the first six months. There is resilience. There is confidence. There is demand for our goods and services across the world. And India will continue on this growth trajectory. And we are confident we will end financial year 25/26 with positive growth.”

HT reported on Friday that India’s strategy of trade diversification and its commodity-focused, country-specific export promotion drive considerably helped it in mitigating the adverse impact of high US tariffs on Indian goods last month while delivering double-digit annualised growth in exports to Spain, Brazil, China, Germany, Italy, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

The country’s merchandise exports in September 2025 increased by 6.75% to $36.38 billion compared to $34.08 billion in September 2024 despite its shipments to the US seeing an 11.93% dip to $5.47 billion in the month as compared with $6.21 billion in the same month the previous year.

The India-US bilateral talks were hit by the Trump administration’s move to impose a 25% retaliatory tariff on Indian goods, followed by another 25% punitive tariff for meeting its energy requirements by purchasing Russian crude. With a 50% additional tariff, most Indian goods are not viable in the US market.

Bilateral trade agreement negotiations were paused after the fifth round in the latter half of August, with most Indian analysts attributing it to political factors in Washington.

Bilateral discussions were reinitiated after US assistant trade representative Brendan Lynch held talks with Indian officials in New Delhi on September 16.