Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Rajasthan LPG tanker accident

ANI |
Dec 20, 2024 04:56 PM IST

PM Modi expresses condolences for Jaipur fire victims, announcing ₹2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Jaipur fire incident, resulting in the death of at least seven people.

At least seven persons were killed in the Jaipur fire tragedy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to the families of the dead(Hindustan Times)
At least seven persons were killed in the Jaipur fire tragedy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to the families of the dead(Hindustan Times)

The PM also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh for the families of the deceased as well as 50, 000 for those injured in the incident.

Prime Minister's Office in a post on social media platform X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected"

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the post added.

On Friday morning, a truck loaded with chemicals collided with a tanker carrying LPG and other vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer route, resulting in a massive fire in Jaipur.

The superintendent of SMS Hospital, Dr. Sushil Kumar Bhati, confirmed that seven people have died, ten to twelve have been injured, and over 60 per cent of the victims have suffered burns. Currently, 28 patients are admitted, with six on ventilators.

Also read: Jaipur gas tanker crash: CCTV shows fire sweeping nearby property moments after accident | Video

Following the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma visited the site of the Bhankrota fire and announced the establishment of a helpline, along with necessary arrangements to provide treatment to those injured.

Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI, "A horrific accident and fire occurred in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur. The accident happened early today on the main Ajmer Road. Nearly two dozen vehicles caught fire, and many trucks and trolleys were burnt to ashes. The accident took place near a petrol pump in the Bhankrota area."

Also read: 7 killed after truck carrying chemicals hits cars in Jaipur-Ajmer highway

He further stated, “The fire started due to a collision involving several vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
