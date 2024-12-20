Jaipur gas tanker crash: CCTV shows fire sweeping nearby property moments after accident | Video

Surveillance video at a property near the spot where a gas tanker collided with other vehicles on Jaipur -Ajmer highway in Rajasthan showed fire engulfing the premises within seconds and leaving a trail of destruction. Other visuals showed smoke engulfing a street after the tanker collided with other vehicles, leading to a blast and fire. Firefighters at the site of the accident after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.(PTI)

The deadly collision that killed at least seven people and injured over 35 people turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno on Friday morning, as over 30 vehicles were up in flames with thick black smoke arising from them filling the sky. The incident happened near a petrol pump.

Officials said there are chances that some people could not get out of their vehicles and were charred imside.

As per witness accounts, flames were visible from nearly a kilometre away as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles rushed towards the crash zone.

Rajasthan health department officials told news agency PTI that seven people died in the crash while more than 35 were injured.

Police said the situation will become clear once all the vehicles are thoroughly checked.

Amit Shah speaks to Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar rushed to the SMS Hospital, where the injured were admitted. Sharma spoke to administration officials and doctors and issued directions to ensure proper treatment was facilitated. He also visited the accident site and spoke to police officials.

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Rajasthan chief minister and took a stock of the situation.

In a post in Hindi on X, the chief minister said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of casualties in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. As soon as the information about the incident came, I went to the SMS Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured."

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and other officials of the department were at the spot on the highway.

Khimsar told reporters that nearly half of the injured brought to the hospital were in very critical condition.

"All doctors, resident doctors and nursing staff were called in to manage the situation. Another ward has been opened so that patients can be accommodated. Some people got primary treatment in nearby hospitals," he said.

The Jaipur Police has issued the helpline numbers 9166347551, 8764688431 and 7300363636 for people to get in touch for inquiries or relevant information.