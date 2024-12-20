Jaipur accident witnesses recall horror: ‘Saw man burning, broke window to escape’

Jaipur-Ajmer accident: At least seven people were killed and over 35 were injured due to a fire caused by a deadly collision between an LPG tanker and multiple vehicles on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning. Firefighters extinguish the fire at the site of the accident after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, in Jaipur, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.(PTI)

Over 30 vehicles were gutted in the fire as thick black smoke filled the sky.

According to preliminary information, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical. Videos shared on social media showed thick plumes of smoke arising from the vehicles that caught fire.

More than 25 ambulances were rushed to shift the victims to the hospital, of whom many sustained serious burn injuries.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma rushed to the SMS Hospital, where the injured were admitted. He instructed officials and doctors to ensure proper treatment was facilitated. He also visited the accident site and spoke to police officials.

Jaipur-Ajmer accident: What witnesses said



Witnesses reported spotting the flames from over a kilometre away. A school van driver on his way to pick up students recounted with horror the sight of a man engulfed in flames.

“As I got closer to the spot, I saw people running in haste and shouting for help. I saw a man engulfed in flames. It was a frightening scene,” the driver told PTI. “Fire brigades and ambulances were there, but it was difficult for them to reach the spot initially.”

Another witness told ANI that a whole lane of 100 to 200 metres of the highways was burned.

"When we woke up at 5.30 in the morning, we heard a blast. Those who were able to jump out of the bus, and those who couldn't were burned there. A whole lane of 100-200 metres was burned," he said.

Another witness, who escaped after breaking a window of the bus he was travelling in, said that there were continuous blasts.

“I and my friend were travelling from Rajsamand to Jaipur...Our bus suddenly stopped around 5.30 in the morning and we heard a massive blast. There was fire everywhere around the bus...The door of the bus was locked so we broke the window and jumped out of the bus,” he said, according to ANI.

"Along with us, around 7-8 more people jumped from the window. There were continuous blasts one after the other. There was a petrol pump nearby..."