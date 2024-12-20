Jaipur: 5 dead in massive fire after collision of chemical-laden truck near petrol pump

Five people died and over 35 others were injured after truck collided with other trucks and caught fire in front of a petrol pump on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, police said. He said the incident occurred in front of a petrol pump.

According to preliminary information, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical. Videos taken from a distance of the accident site showed thick plumes of smoke arising from the vehicles that caught fire.

Some people sustained burn injuries in the incident, police cited in a news agency PTI report said.

"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," PTI quoted Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta, as saying.

The traffic on the highway was stopped.

Jaipur District Magistrate Jitendra Soni said around 40 vehicles caught the fire in the incident, adding that most of the blaze was under control and fire brigades was brought under control.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was seen at the hospital where the injured have been admitted.

"Around 24-25 people have been admitted to the ICU. More people are coming. Many people have been injured in the incident. It is a severe accident...," SMS Medical College Principal, Dr Deepak Maheshwari said.

In another fire incident from Jaipur, a massive blaze broke out at a market in the MI Road area on Wednesday evening, gutting three shops, police said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Hawa Singh, SHO of Jalupura Police Station, said the fire occurred at around 8.15 pm. Locals alerted the authorities, and the fire department was quickly informed.

"I was patrolling when, at around 8:15 pm, a local informed me about the fire in a shop in the car market. I immediately informed the control room. The fire brigade arrived and controlled the fire. There were no injuries or casualties. Three shops were affected, and the extent of the loss is yet to be determined. The fire was brought under control within an hour," said the SHO.