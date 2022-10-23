Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, to attend Deepotsav

PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, to attend Deepotsav

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:13 PM IST

Modi arrived in the temple town on to attend Deepotsav celebrations which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya. (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Modi arrived in the temple town on to attend Deepotsav celebrations which will see around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit to celebrate Diwali.

This is Modi's first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020. Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations, the PM went to the Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla.

The prime minister was welcomed by governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya.

Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

