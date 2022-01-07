Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi opens second campus of cancer institute in Kolkata, Mamata present
india news

PM Modi opens second campus of cancer institute in Kolkata, Mamata present

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who thanked the PM for inviting her to the event, said the institute holds a special place for her given that her college days were spent in the vicinity.
Screengrab of the inaugural event.
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Banerjee, who thanked the PM for inviting her to the event, said the institute holds a special place for her given that her college days were spent in the vicinity. 

Taking to Twitter, Modi said a day ago the inauguration programme for the CNCI campus will take place at 1pm. “This institute will augment healthcare capacities in eastern India and in the northeast,” the tweet further read.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the second campus of CNCI has been constructed in sync with Modi's “vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country”.

Speaking at the event, Modi India has reached the historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccine today.

RELATED STORIES

He said of the entire eligible population, over 90% citizens have received at least one dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease. “In just five days, over 1.5 crore children aged between 15-17 have been given a dose,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi mamata banerjee
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP