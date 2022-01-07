Home / India News / PM Modi opens second campus of cancer institute in Kolkata, Mamata present
india news

PM Modi opens second campus of cancer institute in Kolkata, Mamata present

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who thanked the PM for inviting her to the event, said the institute holds a special place for her given that her college days were spent in the vicinity.
Screengrab of the inaugural event.
Screengrab of the inaugural event.
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Banerjee, who thanked the PM for inviting her to the event, said the institute holds a special place for her given that her college days were spent in the vicinity. 

Taking to Twitter, Modi said a day ago the inauguration programme for the CNCI campus will take place at 1pm. “This institute will augment healthcare capacities in eastern India and in the northeast,” the tweet further read.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the second campus of CNCI has been constructed in sync with Modi's “vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country”.

Speaking at the event, Modi India has reached the historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccine today.

He said of the entire eligible population, over 90% citizens have received at least one dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease. “In just five days, over 1.5 crore children aged between 15-17 have been given a dose,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi mamata banerjee
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out