PM Modi pays tribute to Maharishi Valmiki, recalls his contributions
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to Maharishi Valmiki, recalls his contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Maharishi Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and shared an audio clip about him from a Mann Ki Baat session last year.
PM Modi pays tribute to Maharishi Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 09:30 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Maharishi Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and recalled his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture.

"I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us," tweeted PM Modi

The prime minister also shared an audio clip from Mann Ki Baat, broadcasted a few days ahead of Valmiki Jayanti last year, in which he talked about Maharishi Valmiki.

PM Modi, in his 17th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat 2.0' on October 25 last year, had said: "Maharishi Valmiki's lofty ideals continue to inspire millions of people and provide them strength. He is a beacon of great hope for millions of the impoverished and Dalits... instils hope and belief within them. He says that if anyone has willpower, one can achieve anything with ease. It is this willpower, which provides the strength to many young people to do extraordinary things."



"Maharishi Valmiki emphasised positive thinking - for him, the spirit of service and human dignity were of utmost importance. Maharishi Valmiki's conduct, thoughts and ideals are the inspiration and guiding force for our resolve for a New India. We will always be grateful to Maharishi Valmiki for composing an epic like Ramayana to guide the future generations," he added.

Every year, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki.


