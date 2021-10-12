PM Modi pays tribute to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on 102nd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on the occasion of her 102nd birth anniversary. "Tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Ji on her Jayanti. Hers was a life totally dedicated to Jan Seva. She was bold and kind. If the BJP has emerged as a party the people trust, it is because we had stalwarts like Rajmata Ji who worked among people and strengthened the party," PM Modi tweeted.

Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior was born on October 11, 1919 in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. Scindia actively espoused the cause of the Jana Sangh and then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her daughters Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje are senior party leaders while grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Cabinet minister in the Modi government.

After completing her education, Scindia was inspired by the freedom movement and joined the struggle for India's independence. Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindia believed in educating girl child and women empowerment. After independence, education for girls entered a new phase. It was to meet this need for an all-round Indian education stressing on Indian values, religions, and culture that Scindia worked for the education of girls and women.

Scindia remained a Member of Parliament for many years between 1957 and 1998. She was actively engaged in different social activities especially in the field of women empowerment and worked closely with various organizations dedicated to the cause of upliftment of women through education. She died on January 25, 2001.

