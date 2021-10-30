Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pope accepts PM’s invite to visit India
india news

Pope accepts PM’s invite to visit India

Modi was the first Indian prime minister to meet Pope Francis since he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013.
PM Modi briefed the Pope about The Pope appreciated India’s assistance to countries in need during the pandemic, the ministry said. (AFP)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 11:52 PM IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis discussed a wide range of global issues, including the Covid-19 crisis, fighting climate change and alleviating poverty, during their maiden meeting at the Vatican City. In a tweet, PM Modi described the meeting “warm” and said he invited the Pope to India. The meeting was scheduled to last only 20 minutes, but went on for an hour, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Modi and the Pope discussed a range of issues “aimed at making the planet better”, such as climate change and poverty.

Modi was the first Indian prime minister to meet Pope Francis since he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013. It was also the first meeting between an Indian prime minister and a pope since June 2000, when late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the Vatican and met Pope John Paul II.

Modi was accompanied to the Vatican by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India,” Modi said in his tweet. The external affairs ministry said the Pope granted Modi a private audience at the Apostolic Palace, and the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences for people around the world.

RELATED STORIES

They also discussed the challenge posed by climate crisis. Modi briefed the Pope about The Pope appreciated India’s assistance to countries in need during the pandemic, the ministry said. The Pope also accepted Modi’s invitation to visit India. A statement from the Vatican said: “During a brief conversation, the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi pope francis
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttarakhand high court sets aside transfer of IFS officer’s petition to CAT’s principal bench in Delhi

‘Disclose if you’ve converted…can’t take double benefits’: RSS

Country suffering as Congress can’t take a decision: Mamata Banerjee in Goa

Uttarakhand woman killed for marrying against family’s will, say police
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP