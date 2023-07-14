PM Modi, President Macron participate in Bastille Day Parade in Paris

The grand celebrations for Bastille Day began at Champs-Élysées in Paris on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving at the main stage after receiving a guard of honour.

France's President Emmanuel Macron, second right, first lady Brigitte Macron, right, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris.(AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the parade as the Guest of Honour.

Champs-Élysées was coloured in red, blue and white - colours of the French Flag – for the grand celebrations.

Upon arriving at the venue, Macron met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which the two leaders shared a warm hug. He also met other dignitaries who are present at the event.

Macron arrived in an open vehicle with soldiers in horses, jeeps and bikes marching along with him. He also waved at the people who had gathered to witness the parade on France National Day.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron and France's PM Élisabeth Borne received Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

PM Modi arrived at the Champs-Elysees in a traditional off-white kurta and pyjama paired with a navy blue jacket.

An Indian tri-services contingent is a part of the Bastille Day Parade. Three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets are also participating in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees in Paris.

