Indian Army's Punjab Regiment gears up for France's Bastille Day military parade

An Indian tri-services contingent, led by the Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army, gathered at the Champs-Elysees Avenue on Friday, ahead of the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France. Punjab Regiment's soldiers look on during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Friday.(AFP)

Preparations are underway for the Bastille Day Parade, which commemorates the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

Meanwhile, security has also been beefed up.

French security forces are seen checking the cars and buses ahead of the parade.

Earlier, on Wednesday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the adoption of an exceptional security plan for the French national holiday, which will be placed under heavy police surveillance due to a "particular environment (...) of violence," Le Monde reported.

No fewer than 130,000 members of law enforcement will be mobilised across the country on Thursday and Friday, "including 45,000 each evening, equipped and organized (...) for urban violence", the minister said.

The Punjab Regiment will be led by Captain Aman Jagtap. The Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel while the Indian Air Force contingent is by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.

Expressing his happiness over being part of the Bastille Day parade, Captain Aman Jagtap, 23rd Battalion, Punjab Regiment, Longewala, who will command the Indian contingent at the Bastille Day Parade, said, "It is a proud and historic moment. After 107 years, we will parade at the same place where the ancestors of my Regiment did. For my troop and me, it is a matter of pride for me...It is not every day that someone gets to parade before one's PM in a foreign land. It is a huge and rare opportunity for us."

This year the Bastille Day Parade will have about 6,300 soldiers in various marching contingents. This includes a tri-services contingent of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The Punjab Regiment participated in both World Wars, having been awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first war.

Meanwhile, Subedar Satinder Pal Singh from the Punjab Regiment, said, "The troops are full of vigour. We are ready to march. Our 'josh' and morale is high. Our ancestors sacrificed themselves for this land. Now we are here."

Indian Navy's contingent is also set to participate in the Bastille Day Parade.

Ranveer, an officer of the Indian Navy, told ANI, “Our contingent is brimming with anticipation and enthusiasm. From the parade, you will get a sense of the preparations that went into it. We have been preparing (for the parade) for the last one month. However, all stage rehearsals are over and we are all set for the march today. We are very proud that the PM is here and that our contingent is taking part in the Bastille Day Parade.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence, in a press release, stated, "The Indian Army contingent comprising of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent is by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy. The Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also form part of the flypast during the parade."

It added, “The Army contingent is being represented by the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations.”

