Watch: Indian Armed Forces contingent holds practice sessions in Paris ahead of Bastille Day parade

The Indian Tri-Services, Army, Navy and Air Force contingent, which is in France to participate in Bastille Day parade, on July 14, held practice sessions on Wednesday. Indian Armed Forces contingent participates in the preparations for the Bastille Day Parade 2023, in Paris on Monday. (ANI)

In a video posted by ANI, the Indian Armed Forces contingent was seen marching to the patriotic song ‘Saare jahan se acha’.

France President Emmanuel Macron invited India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Guest of Honour on Bastille Day, which is France's National Day.

Indian Navy Commander Prateek Kumar, speaking on the contingent's participation on Juky 14, said, “This is a great feeling for not only the armed forces but for the entire people of India that we have been represented at the Bastille Day, a prestigious event of the French government. We are happy that we are here as part of a tri-service contingent from the Army, Navy and Air Force.”

He further said that Navy's “indigenous destroyer” INS Chennai will also participating in the parade. Speaking about their French counterparts, he added, “The kind of cooperation we are having both in terms of military as well as in terms of person-to-person, we both respect each other. Our ethos, our camaraderie have been growing since the day we have come over here and it is spectacular to see that we are in sync and we are in tune with what we say and what they say is all matching to each other. Rafale will be there at the joint flypast.”

On Monday, the Indian Army posted a video, showing the practice sessions of the armed forces, on Twitter, saying, “Participation of the Indian Armed Forces Contingent is testimony to more than a Century old affiliation and the bond between both the Armies and the Nations. It reminds us of the valour & courage of the Indian soldiers on the French soil during the World Wars.”

Indian Armed forces to march with French counterparts

The tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces, that left on July 6 for Paris, comprised 269 members. Along with them, three Rafale fighter jets of the Air Force will also be taking part in the flypast over avenue Champs Elysees with French jets.

The association of the Indian army with its French counterpart dates back to the first world war.

The contingent included 77 marching personnel from the Army and 38 from the band. The Army contingent will be led by Captain Aman Jagtap, the Navy contingent by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy.

The Army contingent will be represented by one of the oldest regiments of the force, the Punjab Regiment. The troops of the Punjab regiment are the ones who have participated not just in both World Wars but also in post-Independence operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON