Bastille Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates French National Day; PM Modi to be guest of honour

Google Doodle on Friday celebrated ‘Bastille Day’, which is the French National Day commemorating the fall of the Bastille on July 14, 1789. This event marked the beginning of the French Revolution, which aimed to spread principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity in the nation. The storming of the Bastille was a significant triumph for the country, as it represented a victory against the oppressive “Ancien Régime” (Old Regime) symbol. This event is known as “la Fête nationale” (The National Celebration) or “le 14 juillet” (the 14th of July) in France. The first celebration of Bastille Day occurred on July 14, 1790, exactly one year after the storming of the Bastille. The military parade in Paris called “Défilé du 14 juillet” is one famous tradition that takes place on Bastille Day. (AP)

Also Read | France confers Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Modi

What can you see at Bastille Day celebrations?

The military parade in Paris called “Défilé du 14 juillet” is one famous tradition that takes place on Bastille Day, which is also one of the oldest and largest regular military parades in Europe and occurs on the Champs-Élysées. It includes representatives from all branches of the French military and is attended by the President of France. A spectacular fireworks display is held near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on this day and similar fireworks shows will take place throughout the country. These displays have been a cherished tradition and are eagerly anticipated every year.

Google Doodle celebrates France's Bastille Day(Google)

PM Modi to be the Guest of Honour

During his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron as the guest of honour for the French National Day in Paris on Friday. As part of the celebrations, an Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the Bastille Day Parade, and the Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past. This visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France.

PM Modi and President Macron will witness the march of French and Indian soldiers along the Champs-Elysee Avenue in Paris. Additionally, the French-made Rafale fighter jets which India acquired in 2015 will participate in a fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe, news agency Reuters reported.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi was conferred with the highest honour of France, the “Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour”, by President Emmanuel Macron during a private dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris. Modi thanked Macron for “this singular honour on behalf of the people of India”, the external affairs ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON