PM Modi presses on ‘climate justice’, says shared future must be ‘shaped inclusively, fairly’

At a time when the Global South, especially island nations, has been hit hardest by climate change, developed countries must take on a greater burden in climate action, while global institutions must reflect contemporary realities and help in shaping a collective, inclusive and fair future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly of Seychelles, becoming the first Indian premier to do so. (ANI)

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Modi made the remarks while addressing an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly of Seychelles, becoming the first Indian premier to do so. Besides highlighting the historic bonds between India and Seychelles, he emphasised the shared values of democracy and the rule of law, and noted that mutual trust has shaped a key partnership in development cooperation, maritime security and capacity building.

“The Global South, and especially the island nations, are the most impacted by climate change…We both firmly believe that those who have contributed the least to climate change should not bear the greatest burden of its consequences,” he said. “Climate action must be guided by fairness, responsibility and equity. This is the essence of climate justice.”

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{{^usCountry}} In this context, he pointed to India’s initiatives, such as one of the world’s largest expansions of renewable energy, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, and work with partner countries to boost the green transition. “Seychelles and India both seek a world where development is more inclusive. We both seek a world where international institutions reflect contemporary realities. We believe that our shared future must be shaped collectively, inclusively, and fairly,” he said. This spirit has led to India placing the Global South’s priorities at the centre of international discussions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this context, he pointed to India’s initiatives, such as one of the world’s largest expansions of renewable energy, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, and work with partner countries to boost the green transition. “Seychelles and India both seek a world where development is more inclusive. We both seek a world where international institutions reflect contemporary realities. We believe that our shared future must be shaped collectively, inclusively, and fairly,” he said. This spirit has led to India placing the Global South’s priorities at the centre of international discussions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Modi noted that Seychelles was the first Indian Ocean country he visited in 2015, after becoming PM, and this was also his first trip to Africa. “I came here because I believed that Seychelles occupies a special place in India’s vision for the Indian Ocean. Today, as I return here after a decade, that conviction is stronger than ever,” he said, noting that the friendship between the two sides dates back to August 1770, when five Indians were among those who arrived at Saint Anne Island on board the ship Thelemaque. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi noted that Seychelles was the first Indian Ocean country he visited in 2015, after becoming PM, and this was also his first trip to Africa. “I came here because I believed that Seychelles occupies a special place in India’s vision for the Indian Ocean. Today, as I return here after a decade, that conviction is stronger than ever,” he said, noting that the friendship between the two sides dates back to August 1770, when five Indians were among those who arrived at Saint Anne Island on board the ship Thelemaque. {{/usCountry}}

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He also highlighted the robust security and defence partnership between the two sides, with the defence forces, coast guards and maritime agencies training and working closely together.

The Seychelles Defence Force and Coast Guard play a vital role in safeguarding the wider Indian Ocean, and bilateral cooperation in maritime security, hydrography and maritime domain awareness reflects the shared commitment to a safer and more secure region, he said.

India’s vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) “recognises that our futures are inter-connected and interdependent, and both countries will continue working together for a safer and more secure Indian Ocean, Modi said.

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Seychelles is more than a group of islands in the Indian Ocean as its maritime domain extends across nearly 1.4 million sq km, making it a “large ocean country” whose efforts to protect marine ecosystems and advance innovations such as the Blue Bonds have helped shape important global conversations. “Together, we can build partnerships in fisheries, marine science, coastal management, renewable energy and sustainable tourism,” he said.

Modi noted that one in every 50 people in Seychelles has undergone some training in India, and this includes students, professionals, officials and security forces. He proposed digital innovation, including India’s digital public infrastructure, as a focus area for cooperation to expand opportunities, improve governance, bolster financial inclusion and deliver services.

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