PM Modi proposes 'one nation, one legislative platform', separate timing for 'quality debate'
india news

PM Modi proposes 'one nation, one legislative platform', separate timing for 'quality debate'

The prime minister also suggested setting aside 3-4 days for those elected representatives who are doing “something special” for society to share their experience in the House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing all India presiding officers conference.(ANI)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday suggested separate timings for “quality debate” in the House as he proposed a slew of reforms. The Monsoon Session was virtually washed out as the Opposition parties disrupted the working over the Pegasus issue and the farm laws.

Addressing the all India presiding officers conference, PM Modi suggested that no political mudslinging will be allowed and the debate will be conducted in complete seriousness during the separate timing set aside for quality debate.

"In a way, it should be the most healthy time and health day of the House," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also suggested setting aside 3-4 days for those elected representatives who are doing “something special” for society, when they can share this aspect of their social life in the House. He said that sharing such experiences would be a learning curve for other representatives. 

“Can we keep 3-4 days in a year in which public representatives, who are doing something special for the society, tell the country about this aspect of their social life as well? With this, other public representatives will also get to learn a lot,” he said.

The prime minister further proposed 'one nation, one legislative platform' as a technological boost to the parliamentary system which would also connect all state assemblies in the country.

Emphasising the importance of the next 25 years for the nation, PM Modi said that mantra of duty should be practised.

“The traditions and arrangements of our household should be Indian in nature. Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness with the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” he told the conference.

