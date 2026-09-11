PM Modi, Putin share car ride to Bharat Mandapam after bilateral meeting | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a car ride to an exhibition at Bharat Mandapam after their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a car to head to the exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Friday. (DD News/ANI Video Grab) (DD News)

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During their meeting, the two leaders reviewed progress in India-Russia ties across several areas, including defence, energy, space and people-to-people exchanges.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting marked their second interaction in a fortnight. Modi and Putin had earlier met on August 31 on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting marked their second interaction in a fortnight. Modi and Putin had earlier met on August 31 on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. {{/usCountry}}

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“PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with President Putin on various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in sectors including trade, energy, defense, space and people to people ties which remain key focus areas of the enduring India-Russia partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

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Also Read: Putin invites PM Modi to Russia for 24th India-Russia Annual Summit

They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers.

PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remains the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

The two leaders welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM India", which was held for the first time in India from September 9-11 and underscored its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties. The two leaders also visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with the participants.

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PM Modi and President Putin agreed to remain engaged in an effort to strengthen further the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties.

President Putin invited Prime Minister to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister accepted the invitation. The dates of the Summit will be decided as per mutual convenience through diplomatic channels.

Deep Dive What was discussed during the Modi-Putin bilateral meeting at the BRICS Summit? During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin reviewed progress in India-Russia ties in areas like defence, energy, space, and people-to-people exchanges. What does the BRICS Summit 2026 theme represent? The theme for BRICS 2026, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' emphasizes the importance of strengthening partnerships and fostering sustainable development among member nations. Why is Putin's participation in the BRICS Summit significant? Putin's participation marks his first in-person appearance at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the onset of the war in Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagement despite geopolitical tensions.