Putin invites PM Modi to Russia for 24th India-Russia Annual Summit

President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation, with the dates for the summit to be finalised through diplomatic channels based on mutual convenience. Russian President Vladimir Putin, center left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center right, talk to each other during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov/Pool Sputnik K)

PM Modi on Friday met Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital, with the two leaders reviewing progress in bilateral ties across several areas, including defence, energy, space and people-to-people exchanges.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders in a fortnight. They had earlier met in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit on August 31.