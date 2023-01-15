PM Modi, Rajnath Singh extend greetings on Army Day: ‘Every Indian is proud of…’

As India is celebrating 75th Army Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families saying every Indian will always be grateful to our soldiers.

“They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families.

“The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army’s efforts to keep India safe and secure.”

Singh will be in Bengaluru today to attend the Army Day celebrations as the Army Day parade has moved out of Delhi for the first time since 1949. The parade will take place in Bengaluru at Parade Ground, MEG & Centre.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this day in 1949 that General K M Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander in Chief of the Army. General Cariappa is one of the only two Army officers to have held the five-star rank of Field Marshal.

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Indian Army is synonymous with valour and courage. On #ArmyDay, I extend my greetings to soldiers, veterans and their families. India is proud of our Army for their resolve to keep the nation safe. We salute our Bravehearts and bow down to their supreme sacrifices.”

During the customary media briefing ahead of the 75th Army Day, General Manoj Pande stressed that the Indian Army was poised to meet any challenge at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even as he drew attention to a slight increase in the number of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers across the contested border in the eastern sector.

“Our preparedness levels are of a very high standard. We have adequate forces and reserves in each of our sectors to be able to effectively deal with any contingency,” the army chief said.

