close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi reaches Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

PM Modi reaches Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 12, 2023 10:30 AM IST

PM Modi on Sunday morning reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared pictures.

PM Modi reaches Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
PM Modi reaches Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out