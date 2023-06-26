Home / India News / PM Modi returns to India after his landmark visit to US, Egypt

PM Modi returns to India after his landmark visit to US, Egypt

PTI |
Jun 26, 2023 01:36 AM IST

PM Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding his high-profile state visit to the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India Sunday night after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

Modi was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief J P Nadda. (ANI/ PIB )
Modi was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief J P Nadda. (ANI/ PIB )

Modi was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief J P Nadda. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present.

The prime minister had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Read | In Cairo, PM Modi visits 11th century mosque restored by India's Dawoodi Bohra community

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by Modi's address to Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding his high-profile state visit to the US and was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

He concluded his first-ever visit to Egypt this evening. During the visit, he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was conferred the Arab country's highest honour 'Order of the Nile'.

Modi held talks with Sisi on Sunday and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people ties. The two countries elevated their relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

President El-Sisi conferred Modi the 'Order of the Nile' award - Egypt's highest state honour. This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi white house cairo + 1 more
pm modi white house cairo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out