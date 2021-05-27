PM Modi reviews damage caused by Cyclone Yaas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas, which left a trail of destruction in Odisha and parts of Bengal on Wednesday. He is also expected to visit and hold meetings with officials in two affected states besides undertaking an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas on Friday.

“About 106 teams of NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] were deployed … in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1,000 persons and removed more than 2,500 trees/poles that had fallen & obstructed the roads … Army and Coast Guard also rescued marooned persons, while Navy & Air Force were on the alert,” Modi was informed at the Thursday’s meeting, according to a statement.

Modi highlighted the importance of preliminary weather reports as officials told him that accurate forecasting helped in evacuations in a timely manner and ensured the minimal loss of human life. He was told the damage assessment was being carried out and much of it was inflicted due to flooding. Modi was told power and telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas.

Also Read | Cyclone Yaas: 8 lakh people affected in Jharkhand

Modi noted the active role played by central and states agencies and advised them to ensure an early return to normal life in these affected areas. He called for equitable distribution of relief to the people.

As many as 58,00,00 people were shifted to safer places in Odisha and 1.5 million in West Bengal. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said over 10 million people were affected and 30,00,00 houses damaged in the state.