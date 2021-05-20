PM Modi reviews Tauktae damage in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved assistance of ₹1,000 crore for “immediate relief activities” in Gujarat after conducting an aerial survey of areas hit by Cyclone Tauktae in the state, an official release said.

He also announced ex gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone across Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) release said.

“Centre is working closely with the affected state governments in the wake of the situation post the cyclone. Immediate financial assistance for these states would also be given after the respective state governments would share their assessments with the Centre,” the PM said after a meeting in Ahmedabad, the statement said.

The announcement was made after Modi held a review meeting with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and top officials to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. Gujarat will get additional assistance after an inter-ministerial team visits the affected areas and submits its assessment, the release said.

After arrival at the Bhavnagar airport, Modi, accompanied by Rupani, boarded a helicopter and conducted an aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat and adjoining Diu. The cyclone, which made landfall between Diu and Una town of Gir-Somnath district on Monday after barrelling along India’s west coast, left a trail of devastation.

Around 45 people lost their lives to cyclone-related incidents in Gujarat.

(With PTI inputs)

