PM Modi’s address at climate summit today

Joe Biden will on Thursday and Friday welcome 40 leaders for a virtual Earth Day summit as adversaries China and Russia confirmed participation in the two-day event, and the European Union and Britain locked in far-reaching carbon reductions.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Officials aware of the matter said Biden will pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address world leaders on the opening day of a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden on the climate crisis on Thursday, officials said.

Officials aware of the matter said Biden will pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030.

