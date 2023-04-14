PM Modi lays foundation stone of research & healthcare facility at IIT Guwahati: LIVE updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam Friday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth approximately ₹14,300 crore.
He will visit the newly built AIIMS Guwahati and dedicate it, along with three medical colleges to the nation at an event. He will also launch the 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign and attend the Guwahati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations.
In the evening, he will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati to attend a Bihu program and inaugurate several development projects, including commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; laying of foundation stone of bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi as well as railway projects.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:59 PM
PM Modi extends greetings on occasion of Rongali Bihu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam Friday, wishes the people on the occasion of Rongali Bihu - Assamese New Year.
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:56 PM
PM Modi launches 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:52 PM
PM lays foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute
PM Modi during Assam visit Friday, laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) – a research and healthcare facility at IIT Guwahati.
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:43 PM
After AIIMS Guwahati, PM Modi inaugurates three medical colleges
After dedicating AIIMS Guwahati, PM Modi Friday, during Assam visit, also inaugurated three medical colleges in a bid to boost medical infrastructure in the state.
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:37 PM
In pic: PM Modi, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Assam Governor
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:33 PM
Public gathers at inaguration of AIIMS Guwahati in Assam
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:24 PM
In pic: PM Modi dedicates AIIMS Guwahati to nation in Assam
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:21 PM
PM Modi to launch several development projects in Assam
PM Modi on his Assam visit Friday, will lay the foundation stone of a bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuch, railway projects among others.
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:16 PM
PM inaugurates northeast’s first AIIMS in Guwahati
PM Modi dedicated AIIMS Guwahati and three more medical colleges to the nation at an event on Friday in Assam.
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 12:01 PM
Modi in Assam: PM to attend Bihu programme performed by over 10,000 Bihu dancer
On his visit to Assam Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a Bihu programme performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers in the evening. Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in Assam, to mark Assamese New Year, bserved in the first week of Bohag month.
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 11:51 AM
PM Modi will launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing AB-PMJAY cards to eligible beneficiaries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while in Assam, will launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 11:45 AM
PM Modi to attend Guwahati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations
PM Modi will attend Guwahati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 11:39 AM
