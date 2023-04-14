Home / India News / PM Modi's Assam visit: To launch projects worth 14,000 crore; check schedule

PM Modi's Assam visit: To launch projects worth 14,000 crore; check schedule

ANI |
Apr 14, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today and attend several events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Friday to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth around 14,300 crore.

PM Modi also praised the Madhya Pradesh government for their recruitment drive. (Facebook | Narendra Modi)
PM Modi also praised the Madhya Pradesh government for their recruitment drive. (Facebook | Narendra Modi)

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will reach AIIMS Guwahati and inspect its newly built campus. At a public function subsequently, he will dedicate AIIMS Guwahati and three other Medical colleges to the nation.

Also read: Modi speaks to Sunak, raises embassy attack

He will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

At around 2:15 pm, Prime Minister will attend the programme marking the platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Guwahati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

At 5 pm, Prime Minister will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati to preside over a public function, where he will witness a colourful Bihu programme performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers. During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the Nation various development projects including commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; laying of foundation stone of bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi; foundation stone laying for beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar; and dedication to five railway projects to the nation.

Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in Assam on Friday. Observed in the first week of the month Bohag (mid-April) every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community. The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
narendra modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out