PM Modi slams Congress in Germany: ‘Only 15 paise of Re 1 reached people but…’

In Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at the Congress as he yet again highlighted that his BJP government was making sure that maximum benefits were reaching the country’s people. "Woh kaunsa panja tha jo 85 paise ghis leta tha (which palm was it that used to take away 85 paise),” the prime minister said as he addressed a 1,600 plus crowd of Indian community members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s remarks, which has also been cited by the Supreme Court in the past, that only a small fraction of what the country earned reached people’s pockets. This comment has been cited by the BJP several times to highlight its achievement of making sure that people benefit from the country’s development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last eight years, the prime minister said, the government has transferred more than ₹22 lakh crore to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer. "The way technology is being included in governance in India shows the new political will of the new India as well as is the proof of democracy's delivery capacity," he underlined.

“New India no longer just thinks of a secure future, but takes risks, innovates, incubates. I remember, around 2014, there used to be only 200-400 startups in our country. Today there are more than 68 thousand start-ups, dozens of unicorns,” he added.

Stressing on the government’s efforts to bring together the states, the prime minister further attacked the Congress. “Earlier the country was one but there were two constitutions. But why did it take so long for them to unite? It has been seven decades, one nation would have implemented one constitution. But now we have implemented that,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP government had scrapped Article 370, which gave special powers to the union territory in 2019.

"Numerous changes that should have taken place with time, the speed with which it should have been done, the extensive manner in which it should have been done… we lagged behind due to one or the other reason," he said. Before 2014, wherever you used to see, everything would be a work in progress. I'm not criticising anyone but if a road was constructed, then it's dug up for electricity, then for water," he said.

PM Modi kickstarted his three-nation Europe visit with Germany on Monday. He is set to visit Denmark on Tuesday, and then he will head to France.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail