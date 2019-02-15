PM Modi’s full speech on Pulwama terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the Pulwama attack saying that the perpetrators of terror and those aiding them will have to pay a heavy price. Stating that free hand has been given to the security forces to act, PM dared Pakistan not to live in illusion that it can destabilize India.

The prime minister was addressing a public gathering today before flagging off Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varansi from New Delhi Railway Station.

Here is the prime minister’s full speech on Pulwama terror attack:

“At the outset, my tributes to the soldiers martyred in the terror attack in Pulwama. They have laid down their lives for the country. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones in this hour of grief. I know there is deep anger, your blood boils looking at what has happened. At this moment, there are expectations and the feelings of a strong response which is quite natural,” he said.

“We have given full freedom to the security forces. We have full faith in the bravery and valour of our security forces. I am hopeful that the patriotic fervour will ensure that people will provide correct information to our agencies so that we can intensify our efforts to crush terror,” PM Modi said.

“I want to tell the terror outfits and those aiding and abetting them that they have made a big mistake.They will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. Let me assure the nation that those behind this attack, the perpetrators of this attack will be punished,” he added.

He also said that he understands the sentiments of those who are criticising us.

“They have full rights. However, it is my request to all my friends that it is a very sensitive and emotional moment and the nation stands united in its fight against terror. We should speak in one voice and rise above politics.The message which should go across the world is that we are one nation, one voice in our fight against terror, the fight which we have to win,” he said.

“Our neighbour which is already isolated by the global community is in a state of illusion, if it thinks that it can demoralize India with its dastardly acts and nefarious designs. Let me state categorically that it should stop day dreaming to destabilize India. This neighbour of ours which is in a state of economic despair,” PM Modi added.

“Must know that nay such attempt is destined to fail and will be foiled. Times and again it has been proved that those which follow such routes are destroyed themselves. The course which we have adopted is one of progress and development,” he said.

“130 crore Indian will give a befitting reply to any such act or attack. Many big countries have strongly condemned this terror attack, have stood behind India and expressed support for India. I am thankful to all these nations and appeal to them to join hands in the global fight against terrorism. The menace of terror can be contained only when the nations are united in the fight against terrorism,” PM Modi said.

“Friends, after Pulwama terror attack, we are in a state of grief as well as deep anger. However, let me tell you, nation will counter such attacks strongly.India will not be intimidated. Our brave soldiers have laid down their lives. The martyrs live for two dreams- for Suraksha - safety of the nation and for sammridhi- prosperity of the nation. I salute our martyrs, seek their blessings and assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfil their dreams for which they have laid down their lives for the nation. We will strive hard to gather momentum on the road to development as a mark of our respect to the martyrs,” he added.

“My compliments to every engineer, worker who has been behind the concept, design and operationalization of Vande Bharat Express. Made in Chennai, this train is going to have its maiden run between New Delhi and Varanasi today. This is the strength of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and that of Vande Bharat,” PM Modi added.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 17:06 IST