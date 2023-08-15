PM Modi’s I-Day address an election speech with distortions, lies: Congress

Congress on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech full of distortion, lies, exaggerations, and vague promises.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also contested PM Modi’s claim on India’s efficient management of Covid-19. (PTI file photo)

Congress’ general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh released a statement saying that PM Modi made the speech all about himself rather than acknowledging the anguish of those suffering and bringing the country together.

“On 15 August 2023, rather than reporting to the people what his government had achieved in the past nine years, Prime Minister Modi gave a crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises. Instead of bringing the country together, to celebrate our journey so far, acknowledge the pain and anguish of those suffering, and accept the challenges ahead, he made it all about himself and his image,” Ramesh said.

Launching a scathing attack on PM over the ongoing Manipur crisis, Ramesh said, “The PM barely addressed the devastation caused by the violence in Manipur, casually comparing it with incidents in other parts of the country. He showed no sorrow or acknowledgment of the abject failures which have led to Manipur turning into a war zone.”

The Congress leader also contested PM Modi’s claim on India’s efficient management of Covid-19.

“He deliberately failed to mention that as a direct result of inadequate oxygen supplies and the PM’s failure to order adequate vaccines in a timely manner, India ended up with 40 lakh Covid deaths - the world’s highest death toll according to the WHO”, he said.

The Congress leader further raised the issue of rising prices, growing inflation, and breaking of the social fabric, amongst others, contesting PM Modi’s claims of development in the country.

“PM Modi’s failures in the last nine years can be categorised under durniti (bad policies), anyay (injustice), and - perhaps most importantly - badniyat (ill intention). Rhetoric and bluster can no longer cover up this truth which is now evident to the entire country,” Ramesh concluded.

