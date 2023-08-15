Modi calls for empowered, young, battle-ready armed forces

The ongoing reforms seeking to empower the military to deal with future challenges were among the raft of topics Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon in his Independence Day address on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting a guard of honour at the Red Fort. (AFP)

“The armed forces should be empowered. They should be young and remain battle-ready. Continuous reforms are underway for achieving those goals.”

The comments came amid a renewed push for theaterisation, a long-awaited military reform for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.

The armed forces last year adopted a new recruitment model, Agnipath, for the short-term induction of soldiers. The scheme replaced the legacy system of recruitment to lower the age profile of the three services and ensure a fitter military, and create a technically adept war-fighting force capable of dealing with future challenges.

Successive governments were unable to build political consensus around the creation of the post of chief of defence staff before Modi announced the post in his 2019 Independence Day speech for better coordination among the armed forces.

The theaterisation drive got a boost during the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament with the passage of the bill seeking to empower the government to notify the setting up of inter-services organisations, including joint services commands, and bestow powers on heads of such organisations to act against personnel from any of the three services to ensure discipline and effective discharge of duties.

The legislation is seen as an important step towards integration and jointness among the armed forces to face future challenges. It seeks to bestow powers on the commander-in-chief, officer-in-command, or any other officer heading a tri-services organisation to take disciplinary and administrative action against personnel under them who are currently governed by the respective laws of the three services, the Army Act, 1950, the Air Force Act, 1950, and the Navy Act, 1957.

The existing legal framework of the armed forces has its limitations when it comes to tri-services matters. Officers of one service lack the authority to exercise disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel belonging to another service. For instance, a three-star general heading a joint command cannot act against air force or navy personnel serving under him.

The lack of such powers with the heads of inter-services organisations and joint establishments over personnel belonging to a service other than their own has a direct impact on command, control, and discipline.

The legislation paved the way for greater integration and jointness among the three services. It lays a foundation for the creation of joint structures, and improves the functioning of the armed forces.