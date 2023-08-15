PM Modi lays out contours of national polls, gives account of performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid out the contours of next year’s national polls, giving an account of his politics of “perform, reform and transform” which he said replaced the previous “politics of instability”. He exuded confidence that he would deliver the Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2024 as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address from Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. (PTI)

In his Independence Day address, Modi contrasted “family-run parties” and himself by referring to the citizens as his parivaarjan or family members and said it is a collective responsibility to ensure “probity, transparency and objectivity”.

He said no questions can be raised on the policies and intentions of the government. “I am here to ask for your help. I have come to seek your blessings. What I have understood about this country and the needs of this country and based on my experience I can say we have to take something seriously in this Amrut Kal when the country will be celebrating hundred years of Independence. At that time, it should be a developed country. We should not step back or stall even for a minute and for that we need probity, transparency and objectivity. This should be our collective responsibility,” he said.

Underlining that the country needs to fight the “three evils” of “corruption, dynastic politics and the policy of appeasement”, which he said have prevented social justice and stalled progress. “Some anomalies in the last 75 years that have taken root have become part of our society that sometimes we shut our eyes to. Now, it is not the time to do that. If we have to realise our dreams and achieve our aspirations, then we have to stop playing hide and seek and look it straight in the eye and have to fight three evils.”

Sharpening his attack against dynastic politics he said, “There is an anomaly in our democracy. There are family-owned parties. They are parties of the family, by the family, and for the family. This is their life mantra,” he said.

Modi has repeatedly attacked Opposition parties, particularly the Congress for perpetrating dynastic politics, and blamed it for not allowing talent to come up. This has also been the crux of his message to the party cadre as well.

Referring to the systemic changes that have taken place in the last nine years such as weeding out ghost beneficiaries, Modi said corruption adversely impacted India’s capabilities and the country must have no tolerance towards graft. “It is Modi’s life long commitment to keep fighting against corruption...,” he said.

The government counts digital payments, direct benefit transfers of monies to beneficiaries, and ending middlemen as planks of its war against corruption.

Modi claimed social justice and equality for all are the cornerstone of the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s policy making. He attacked the policy of appeasement and said it has inflicted injury to the social justice system. “Appeasement has put a stain on the national character... It has killed social justice and is the enemy of the country and its development,” he said.

On the performance front, Modi sought to make a pitch for re-election based on the government’s track record. He said in 2014, he was given the mandate based on the promise of performance and in 2019 on the basis of what was delivered. “When I came to you, in 2014, I came with the promise of change. You put faith in me...the promise of reform, performance, and transformation was turned into faith. I have worked hard for the country with the intent of nation first. In 2019, I was given the mandate and your blessings on the basis of my performance... and the next five years are of unprecedented development. It is the golden moment for making India developed by 2047.”

Modi said he would present an account of his performance from the Red Fort in 2024 while reiterating his common man credentials. “I have come from among you... even if I dream, it is for you. And if I say it is for you it is not because you have given me the responsibility, but because you are my family. And as a member of your family, I cannot see any of your pain and sufferings or your dreams being shattered.”

Modi, who began his speech with a reference to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, said there has been a cycle of violence and many people have lost their lives. He added many women bore the brunt of it. Modi said peace is the only way to find solutions to stalemates. “The country is with the people of Manipur. Problems will be solved through peace and both state and the central government are making efforts and will continue to do so,” he said.

The Opposition has particularly targeted Modi for not visiting Manipur and addressing the conflict between communities in the state. Parliament proceedings were disrupted during the Monsoon session as the Opposition insisted on Modi making a statement.

Modi, who identified the Panch Pran or five resolutions in his speech last year, said with demography, democracy, and diversity, India can achieve its aspirations. “It is such a moment of pride that the maximum number of people under 30 are in India. If you have such a large young population and millions of such minds and arms and dreams and aspirations, we can get what we wish for.”

