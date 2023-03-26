PM Modi's top quotes from 99th ‘Mann ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' clocked its 99th episode on Sunday. The monthly radio programme was his third edition of 2023 and was broadcast at 11 am.

(File)

The last 'Mann Ki Baat’ was aired on February 26 where the PM announced the winners of 'Unity Day' special competitions. He also touched upon alternatives for plastic bags and the revival of 'Tribeni Kumbho Mohotshav' at Bansberia in West Bengal in the last episode.

The programme, which airs on the last Sunday of every month, was kickstarted on Vijayadashami in October 2014.

The show is broadcast air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. The Hindi broadcast will be followed by regional language streamed by AIR.

'Mann Ki Baat' is set to record its 100th episode on April 30.

Here are the top quotes from the 99th edition:

A uniform policy is being worked out across the country to make organ donation easier. It has also been decided to remove the condition of domicile of the states. Now, the patient will be able to register to get the organ by going to any state of the country In 2013, less than 5,000 cases of organ donations were there in the country. In 2022, the number has increased to more than 15,000. Organ donation has become an important way to give life to someone. It is said that when a person donates one’s body after death, it creates a possibility for eight to nine people to get a new life. India's Nari Shakti is leading from the front. Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers'. Earlier this year, India's Under-19 women's cricket team created history by winning the T-20 World Cup. Women are showing power in all fields. India has also deployed a women-only platoon in peacekeeping under a UN mission. Group Capt Shalija Dhami has become first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment in a Combat Unit. Similarly, Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army has become the first woman officer to be posted in Siachen. Today, India's potential is emerging from women power. Asia's first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav has set another record. She has also become the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha. Spirit of 'Sabka Prayas' is taking India's Solar Mission forward. The speed at which India is moving forward in the field of solar energy is a big achievement. Diu has become the first district in India to use 100% clean energy for all day time needs. The people of MSR-Olive Housing Society in Pune, Maharashtra decided that they would run the society with solar energy and everyone has installed solar panels together. Centuries ago, many people from Saurashtra settled in different parts of Tamil Nadu. These people are still known as 'Saurashtrai Tamil'. 'Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam' will be held in different parts of Gujarat from April 17 to 30 and will revive the thousand-year-old connection between Saurashtrians and Tamilians. We are celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Veer Lasit Borfukan ji. Veer Lasit Borfukan liberated Guwahati from the hands of tyrannical Mughal Sultanate. In April, we also celebrate birth anniversaries of two great personalities – Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, & Babasaheb Ambedkar, who made unprecedented contributions to eradicate discrimination from society. Bhaderwah is a town in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The farmers here had been doing traditional maize cultivation for decades, but some farmers thought of doing something different and turned to floriculture. Lotus stems are known by different names in different places across the country. In Kashmir, they are called Nadru. The demand for Nadru of Kashmir is continuously increasing. Covid-19 is increasing in some places. Everybody has to take precautions and ensure cleanliness.

