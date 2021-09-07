PM Modi says education should not only be inclusive, but equitable too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said education should not only be inclusive but also be equitable as he launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector during his inaugural address of 'Shikshak Parv'.

Addressing the conclave through video-conferencing, he said the measures would not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

He said the new initiatives would shape the future of the sector. “One of the initiatives, School Quality Assessment & Assurance will not only make education competitive but will also make students future-ready,” he said.

He said education should not only be inclusive but also be equitable. “Talking books and audiobooks are part of education system now. A dictionary for Indian Sign language has been formed. For first time in the country, Indian Sign language is being included as a subject in curriculum,” the PM said.

He congratulated teachers who were conferred with the National Awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Teachers' Day.

“I want to congratulate the teachers who received National Awards. You have worked under difficult circumstances. Your efforts are commendable,” Modi said.

The new initiatives launched include Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

On the occasion, Modi also lauded the performance of the Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying they have inspired youngsters.

He further urged them to visit 75 schools to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “I urge you all to get in touch with them. They will meet the students of the schools. These sportspersons might encourage students to pursue sports in the future,” Modi said.

The theme of 'Shikshak Parv-2021' is 'Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India', the Prime Minister's Office said.

Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country as well, the PMO had earlier said.