PM Modi says he can never think small: ‘Jab bhagwan ne mujhe manufacture…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his ‘ambitious’ vision for India, saying he can never think small.



Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Latur, the prime minister said,"Modi can never think small, Jab Bhagwan ne mujhe manufacture kiya (when God manufactured me), he didn't put the 'small' chip, but only the big one."



"In Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and University Games, Indian players are breaking decades-old records. This confidence among Indian citizens will take us towards a developed India. It is my dream to host the 2029 Youth Olympics in India. it is my dream that the 2036 Olympics be held in India," ANI quoted Modi as saying.



The prime minister slammed Congress over the security situation in the country, invoking the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people in the country's financial capital in 2008.



“Earlier the government was only able to send the dossier to Pakistan, while today it can kill its enemies inside their own country. Before 2014, there would be announcements at railways stations, fares and crowded places warning of unattended objects...In the whole country, 24 hours a day, such warnings were issued in important places...Where did these unattended objects disappear after Modi became Prime Minister?” he said.



"At that time, newspapers had headlines informing about bomb blasts every other day and police were not equipped to counter advanced threats. Today, India is known for giving a strong reply to those looking at our borders with ill intentions," Modi added.

"Earlier, there were headlines that India sent a new dossier (documents) to Pakistan in connection with the 26/11 attacks. Today, India no longer sends dossier, ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai (kills enemies inside their houses)," he added.

Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The polling in the state is being held across five phases. Voting in 13 seats has already concluded in 13 out of the 48 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, BJP won 23 out of 48 seats, while its NDA ally undivided Shiv Sena won 18 seats. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress could only win four and one seat respectively.