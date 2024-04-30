PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Opposition: ‘Fake videos being sold in ‘mohabbat ki dukan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of spreading fake videos on Tuesday due to the fear of losing the Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Dharashiv, Maharashtra, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, the prime minister claimed that the opposition is misusing technology to circulate fake videos of him on social media. Follow full coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

He also said that such videos are being sold in their "Mohabbat ki dukaan" – a term frequently used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his speeches.

“They (Opposition) will keep abusing Modi. Putting false allegations, these days they are abusing Modi all day. Sometimes they say Modi will snatch away reservations, and end the Constitution, Why are they constantly lying? BJP has the maximum number of MLCs, MLAs, and MPs coming from SC, ST and OBC,” the prime minister said, according to ANI.

He added,"Now they are creating fake videos. Using Artificial Intelligence fake videos are being sold in their 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'.They are making fake videos using Modi's speeches and voice. Congress is so scared of losing."



Modi's attack can be attributed to the latest controversy around an alleged 'fake' video, in which Union home minister Amit Shah is purportedly heard saying that the BJP stands against the reservations in the country. However, the BJP has since flagged the viral clip as 'fake'

Further, highlighting the work undertaken by his government at the Centre, the prime minister said that he is making efforts to change the lives of the people in the country.

"Modi works day and night to change your lives. Whereas the INDI alliance is putting all efforts into changing Modi. I want to change your lives but they want to change me," he said, according to ANI.

He further mentioned that Congress has only one identity "betrayal" and it has betrayed the "land of Marathwada" on several occasions.

"Can a weak government make a strong nation?.. Can a Congress govt take India to newer heights? Congress has only one identity - Betrayal". It has betrayed Maharashtra. Congress was in power for 60 years. It could not provide water to the farmers' fields in the state," he said.