Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived his ‘dimaagi naxal’ dig at the Opposition parties in his speech at Delhi University's Sree Ram College of Commerce which celebrated its centenary on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi)

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He said that people who support such ideas were exposed after he mentioned them in his Independence Day speech last month from the Red Fort. “Jaise hi maine dimaagi naxal wali homepathy ki goli di, sare dimaagi naxal nikal nikal ke bahar aanay lage aur jo is bimari ko badhawa de rahe hain ab janta unka bhi asli rang dekh rahi hai,” he said in an indirect attack at his critics.

Also read: PM Modi takes Delhi Metro to reach SRCC for college's centenary celebrations | WATCH

Modi warns Pakistan

Deep Dive What did PM Modi mean by 'dimaagi naxals' in his Independence Day speech? PM Modi used the term 'dimaagi naxals' to refer to opposition parties and critics whose ideas he believes undermine national interests, suggesting they were exposed by his mention of them. Why did PM Modi emphasize the significance of SRCC's centenary celebration? PM Modi highlighted SRCC's centenary to acknowledge its longstanding contribution to education, claiming it has shaped generations and provided a foundation for students' successful futures. How has SRCC contributed to fields beyond economics, according to PM Modi? PM Modi noted that SRCC alumni, referred to as 'OGs', have distinguished themselves in various fields, including politics, arts, and law, showcasing the institution's broad impact on society.

He also reiterated his warning to Pakistan on Saturday, saying that if Pakistan attempts to carry out terrorist activities on Indian soil, Indian forces will strike back at their homes, saying that “ghar mein ghuske maarte hain”.

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{{^usCountry}} “Today, those spreading terrorism are on the back foot. If Pakistan indulges in any misadventure, India's armed forces will enter their territory and strike,” he said at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today, those spreading terrorism are on the back foot. If Pakistan indulges in any misadventure, India's armed forces will enter their territory and strike,” he said at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi added, “Peace has increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The back of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism has been broken. The world that was once concerned about India's policy paralysis is today talking about India's policy dynamism.”

Modi lauds SRCC's ‘OG’ alumni

Speaking at SRCC's centenary event, PM Modi extended warm greetings to the students, faculty, and alumni of SRCC on the milestone. PM Modi praised the institution's rich academic legacy, emphasising that SRCC has shaped generations of generations over the years, enabling them for a bright future.

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Also read: PM reiterates 'Bharat ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai’ warning to Pakistan over terrorism

"Today's occasion is very historic for Shri Ram College of Commerce. It is equally important for the education sector of the country. Numerous generations that have been part of SRCC are gathered together here. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you for SRCC's centenary celebration,” he said.

Calling the alumni of SRCC the "OGs", PM Modi emphasised that the influence of the institution expands far beyond economics.

"The alumni of SRCC have also been very special. In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields," he said.

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"Our Arun Jaitley studied here. And I can say that perhaps there was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days. Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again. Even today, Sanjeev Sanyal, who is part of my team, is an alumnus of SRCC. We have many other colleagues who studied here as well. And it is not that SRCC has produced people only from the world of economics. From artists to politicians, lawyers and judges, people from every field have emerged from here," he underlined.