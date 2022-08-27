PM Modi says khadi was ignored till 8 years ago, takes a swipe at Congress

Ahmedabad: Khadi, a symbol of India’s freedom struggle, was lying in a state of neglect post-Independence and its turnaround at a national level took place in the last eight years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, in an apparent dig at the Congress.

The prime minister was speaking during ‘Khadi Utsav’ (Khadi festival) on Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, organised by the Union government as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Modi said khadi (or hand-woven fabric) can become a source of inspiration for achieving the dream of developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

“At the time of freedom struggle, khadi became the symbol of country’s self-respect due to Gandhiji. Post-independence that same khadi was seen with disdain and lying in a state of neglect,” Modi said. “As a result, khadi and the cottage industry associated with it got completely destroyed. The state of khadi was very painful especially in Gujarat.”

Separately, Modi also inaugurated the 300-metre long ‘Atal Bridge’ for pedestrians and cyclists across the Sabarmati and said it was a tribute by the local people to former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of the Sabarmati River, it is also a first-of-its kind in its design and innovation. The famous kite festival of Gujarat is also central to its design,” he said.

Modi was on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking for a sixth successive win in Gujarat.

During the Khadi event, 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spun the charkha simultaneously. On the occasion, the PM emphasised the government’s pledge of ‘Khadi for Transformation’ to ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’ and expressed pride that the task of reviving khadi took place in Gujarat.

“We started spreading the Gujarat success experiences across the country. The problems which were related to khadi across the country were resolved. We encouraged countrymen to buy khadi products,” he said, adding that there has been record sale and production of khadi products.

“In the last eight years, there has been four-fold rise in the production of khadi. For the first time, its turnover has crossed ₹1 lakh crore today,” he said. “In Gujarat, a ‘Green Khadi’ movement has started wherein weavers are using solar charkhas. Gujarat is again showing a new path (to the country).”

Women empowerment has been central to the revival of khadi, he said, adding that over 2.6 million women today are associated with nearly 260,000 self-help groups.

“The bank of Sabarmati has become blessed today as on the occasion of 75 years of independence, 7,500 sisters and daughters have created history by spinning yarn on a spinning wheel together.”

The PM also appealed people to gift the products of only khadi village industries during the coming festive season.

“You can have clothes made of different types of fabrics. But if you give place to Khadi in that, then the Vocal for Local campaign will gain momentum,” he added.

Hitting out, the Congress termed PM’s announcements as “gimmicks” made with an eye on the assembly elections.

“The BJP is using all gimmicks keeping in view Gujarat elections. The Tricolour, which was earlier made of khadi, is now made of polyester under the BJP regime,” said Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress spokesperson. “On one side BJP leaders talk about promoting Gandhi and his ideology but on the other hand they are doing the opposite.”

Doshi further added that the PM’s speech did not have “a word on the rising unemployment in the country or the soaring inflation”.