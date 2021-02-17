IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi says middle class burdened due to previous govt's import dependence
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi says middle class burdened due to previous govt's import dependence

Without referring to the relentless increase in retail fuel prices, which are linked to international rates, he said India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and 53% of its gas requirement.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST

On a day when petrol crossed the 100 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed on reducing India's energy import dependence.

Without referring to the relentless increase in retail fuel prices, which are linked to international rates, he said India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and 53% of its gas requirement.

"Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy import dependent?" he asked, addressing an online event to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

"I do not want to criticise anyone but I want to say (that) had we focused on this subject much earlier, our middle-class would not be burdened," he said.

Price of petrol crossed the 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan after fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row. Since India imports the majority of its oil needs, retail rates are benchmarked to international prices, which have spiralled in recent weeks.

Opposition parties including Congress have criticised the price hikes, blaming it on the Modi government raising taxes to scoop out the benefit that arose from international oil rates plunging to a two-decade low in April/May last year. While global rates have rebounded with pick up in demand, the government has not restored the taxes, which are at a record high.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel.

The Prime Minister further said it was a collective duty to work towards clean and green sources of energy as well as energy independence.

"Our government is sensitive to the concerns of the middle class. That is why India is now increasing the focus on ethanol to help farmers and consumers," he said.

Ethanol extracted from sugarcane is being doped in petrol to reduce the requirement of imports. Currently, 8.5% of petrol is ethanol and this proportion is targeted to be raised to 20% by 2025, helping cut imports as well as give farmers an alternate source of income.

India, he said, is looking to cut energy import dependence as well as diversify its sources to reduce risks.

The focus now is also towards using renewable sources of energy, which will by 2030 form 40% of energy generated in the country, he said, listing measures such as increased share of solar power, focus on public transport, switching to LED bulbs, scrappage policy for vehicles and use of solar pumps in irrigation.

"Today, India is increasing the share of energy from renewable sources. By 2030, 40% of all energy will be generated from green energy sources," he said.

Modi further said India is looking to reduce energy import dependence through capacity building. "In 2019-20, we were fourth in the world in (oil) refining capacity. About 65.2 million tonnes of petroleum product have been exported. This number is expected to rise even further."

Also, Indian firms have ventured overseas in the acquisition of oil and gas assets, which provide energy security.

"Today Indian oil and gas companies are present in 27 countries with an investment worth about 2.70 lakh crore," he said.

Modi said the nation is looking to build a natural gas pipeline grid to boost usage of the environment-friendly fuel that would help cut carbon emissions.

"We have planned to spend 7.5 lakh crore in creating oil and gas infrastructure over five years," he said. "A strong emphasis has been laid on the expansion of city gas distribution network by covering 470 districts."

City gas projects will provide clean cooking fuel to households in form of piped natural gas, alternate transport fuel as CNG to vehicles and feedstock and fuel to industries.

The government is working towards raising the share of natural gas in the energy basket to 15% from the current 6.3% and is committed to bringing it under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime to eliminate cascading effect of multiple taxes, he added.

"We are trying to eliminate the cascading effect of different taxes on natural gas across different states," he said adding this would help bring down the cost of gas.

"We are eager to increase the share of natural gas in energy basket from 6.3% currently to 15%... We are committed to bringing natural gas under the GST regime," he said.

When the GST in 2017 subsumed over a dozen central and states taxes, five products -- crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) -- were kept out of it for the time being.

This has meant that taxes paid on inputs cannot be offset by taxes on the final product.

"Since 2014, we have brought in various reforms across the oil and gas sector, covering exploration and production, natural gas marketing and distribution. We are working on attracting domestic and international investment through investor-friendly measures," Modi said. "I want to tell the world come invest in India's energy."

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and 500 crore gasoline desulphurisation unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali. He also laid the foundation stone of a 31,500 crore Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi petrol price
Close
People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
india news

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Assam

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of ten km located on latitude 26.71 degrees north and longitude 92.63 degrees east in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi says middle class burdened due to previous govt's import dependence

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Without referring to the relentless increase in retail fuel prices, which are linked to international rates, he said India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and 53% of its gas requirement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister has also laid the foundation stone for the new building of NCC complex here, a defence release said.(HT file photo)
The chief minister has also laid the foundation stone for the new building of NCC complex here, a defence release said.(HT file photo)
india news

Kerala CM inaugurates airstrip for NCC Air wing cadets' flying training

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The airstrip, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Peerumedu on Tuesday, is built in such a way that every year 1000 Air Wing Cadets can be trained for flying practice on small aircraft, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen to review bilateral relations and discuss regional and international developments, (REUTERS PHOTO).
External affairs minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen to review bilateral relations and discuss regional and international developments, (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

EAM Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh on March 4 to review bilateral ties

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India last month for foreign office consultations and India provided two million doses of the Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh under the “Vaccine Maitri” initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 per cent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the domestic demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy dependent?” PM Modi asked.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi to address top military brass in Gujarat in March

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Cabinet approved financial powers to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore for one category of officers and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore for the second category that consists of military officers of the rank of commanders-in-chief. (Photo: @adgpi)
The Cabinet approved financial powers to the tune of 200 crore for one category of officers and 100 crore for the second category that consists of military officers of the rank of commanders-in-chief. (Photo: @adgpi)
india news

In a first, Centre approves financial powers for top military officers

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:35 PM IST
The enhanced powers come in the backdrop of challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of Disha Ravi, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)
National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of Disha Ravi, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Karnataka govt, police not informed’: Cong MP on Disha Ravi's arrest

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Syed Naseer Hussain added that Ravi’s arrest was similar to the ones made in Punjab over the ongoing protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws and earlier, during the stir against the contentious Citizenship Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nearly 68.3 per cent of all healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 37.6 per cent of eligible healthcare workers have been administered the second dose. (ANI PHOTO).
Nearly 68.3 per cent of all healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 37.6 per cent of eligible healthcare workers have been administered the second dose. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

9.06 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines given to health staff take India to 3rd spot

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • India has been the fastest country in the world to cross all milestones ranging from 1 million to 7 million total vaccinations so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
india news

Ahead of kisan mahapanchayat in Malwa region, MP issues prohibitory orders

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • Farmers who are planning to hold a mahapanchayat in the Malwa region said they will ignore the prohibitory orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quoting a communication addressed to the Jammu airport director, the officials said Air Force Station, Jammu wants complete closure of the runway for 15 days towards laying of final two top DAC-II layers on the runway surface from March 6 to 20, which has been approved by Air Headquarters. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Quoting a communication addressed to the Jammu airport director, the officials said Air Force Station, Jammu wants complete closure of the runway for 15 days towards laying of final two top DAC-II layers on the runway surface from March 6 to 20, which has been approved by Air Headquarters. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

IAF proposes closure of Jammu airport for civilian traffic next month

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Nearly two dozen flights operate to and from the Jammu airport, and in view of the development, all the companies operating their flights in the sector have stopped booking for the period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens have urged the central government to intervene immediately to reduce fuel prices. (HT Photo)
Citizens have urged the central government to intervene immediately to reduce fuel prices. (HT Photo)
india news

Petrol sells at 96 in Mumbai, touches new all-time high

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gammanpila told a gathering at the Colombo north suburb of Kolonnawa that talks with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo on this issue concluded last Sunday. (Representative Image)(AP)
Gammanpila told a gathering at the Colombo north suburb of Kolonnawa that talks with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo on this issue concluded last Sunday. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

Sri Lanka to re-acquire 99 oil tanks leased to Indian Oil Corporation: Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:37 PM IST
It is the second deal with India to be scrapped by Sri Lanka this year. Last month, the Sri Lankan government scrapped the trilateral deal with India and Japan to develop the Colombo Port’s Eastern Container Terminal (ECT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The military is expected to make a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress made towards the creation of theatre commands. (TWITTER/@narendramodi).
The military is expected to make a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress made towards the creation of theatre commands. (TWITTER/@narendramodi).
india news

PM Modi to address top military brass in Gujarat in March

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • The conference was traditionally held in Delhi but has been organised outside the national capital during the last five years. In the past, it has been held on India’s solitary aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Jodhpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo).(ANI Photo)
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo).(ANI Photo)
india news

‘No fisheries ministry in Italy’: Giriraj Singh’s reminder to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Speaking to fishermen in Puducherry, Gandhi had wondered why there is no ministry for them in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the second day of their visit on Thursday, the diplomats will travel to Jammu region for more meetings and interactions.(PTI)
On the second day of their visit on Thursday, the diplomats will travel to Jammu region for more meetings and interactions.(PTI)
india news

'Impressive': Foreign envoys after visiting Jammu and Kashmir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • The group of envoys including those from several Europe Union countries are in the union territory to take first-hand account of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and government's efforts to restore normalcy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP