PM Modi says Parliament session should be judged on work done, not days wasted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Parliament should hold discussions on issues of national importance.

Talking to reporters ahead of Parliament's first day of business, the PM said the criteria to judge the winter session should be how much work is done, and not how many days are wasted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that the government is ready to discuss all issues openly, the PM said voices can be raised, but the dignity of Parliament, Speaker and the Chair should be maintained.

“This is an important session of Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace," he said.

Also read | Winter session of Parliament begins today: Govt's priorities and what opposition parties want

The PM also urged everyone to remain careful as a new variant of coronavirus has emerged.

He further said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended till March 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Modi announced the repeal of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.