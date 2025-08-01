Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi seeks ideas from citizens for upcoming Independence Day speech

PTI |
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 01:40 pm IST

He encourages sharing thoughts on MyGov and NaMo App, as his addresses traditionally address various national issues and new announcements.

Two weeks before delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to share their thoughts on the themes and ideas they want to be reflected in his speech.

Narendra Modi urged citizens to share their thoughts on open forums on MyGov and the NaMo App.(AFP File)
Narendra Modi urged citizens to share their thoughts on open forums on MyGov and the NaMo App.(AFP File)

He said on X, “As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech?”

He urged them to share their thoughts on open forums on MyGov and the NaMo App.

In his August 15 addresses, Modi covers a broad sweep of issues facing the country and often makes new announcements.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi seeks ideas from citizens for upcoming Independence Day speech
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On