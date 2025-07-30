Delhi govt to launch new civic education initiative on August 15

The government is set to launch Rashtraneeti — a program designed to inculcate ethical governance and civic participation among students in Delhi government schools — on August 15, officials said on Tuesday. The proposed committees will simulate the electoral process with students leading participation and members will be chosen among themselves. (HT Archive)

Department of education (DoE) has proposed at least seven committees to be formed in each school to promote grass root level democracy. “This course is being introduced for students across classes to give them practical knowledge of governance, democracy, active citizenship, and policymaking,” a DoE official said.

According to officials, almost every student in government schools in the city will be a part of these newly formed committees or subcommittees.

The proposed committees will simulate the electoral process with students leading participation and members will be chosen among themselves. “A few committees namely the environment committee, anti-bullying committee, canteen committees will be formed in each school and students will run these committees with the help of teachers,” an official said.