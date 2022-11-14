PM Modi set to attend G-20 Summit: A 10-point lowdown on agenda, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the G-20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali. This comes just weeks before India assumes the G-20 presidency from December 1. The bloc is said to represent more than 80 per cent of the world’s GDP and over 75 per cent of the global trade. At the summit, apart from taking over the presidency, PM Modi is also expected to be holding meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Here are top ten points on the G-20 summit:

1) US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the world leaders attending the summit.

2) "During the summit, the world leaders will deliberate over issues of contemporary relevance, including the state of economy, issues related to energy, environment, agriculture, health among others," Vinay Kwatra, Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said during a briefing on Sunday.

3) PM Modi will attend three sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation, and health, he underlined.

4) While the Ukraine war is set to complete nine months on November 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to skip the summit. But the conflict is set to remain a key talking point.

5) Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi are also expected to hold highly-anticipated talks over various issues.

6) Last week, as PM Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G-20 presidency, he said: "India's G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and a lot of economic uncertainty.”

7) While lotus - ‘a symbol of national heritage - features in the India G-20 logo, the country is also sending a message of - "One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

8) "The Summit is expected to produce the Leaders’ Declaration to support the acceleration of the world’s recovery," a tweet read on the official handle for the summit by the host country Indonesia last week. "G-20 countries will provide strategic guidance for the Pandemic Fund priorities. Currently, the Pandemic Fund is calling for funding proposals for the use of this funding accordingly," it added in another.

9) G20 members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

10) The summit is set to take place at a time when the crucial COP27 summit is taking place in Egypt where world leaders are being prompted to think about the effects of climate change.

