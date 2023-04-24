Home / India News / ‘Ensure no talent overlooked’: PM Modi’s ‘New India’ message to sports ministers

‘Ensure no talent overlooked’: PM Modi’s ‘New India’ message to sports ministers

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 04:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that sports play a significant role in a nation’s development and said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide quality sports infrastructure to every talented player

The government is setting up Khelo India Centres of Excellence in every state and these efforts will become the foundation of a new India in the sports world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He asked the sports ministers in the country to ensure that no sporting talent is overlooked and more local competitions and tournaments are held in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the sports ministers’ ‘Chintan Shivir’, held in Manipur’s Imphal, through video conferencing on Monday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the sports ministers’ ‘Chintan Shivir’, held in Manipur’s Imphal, through video conferencing on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of sports ministers in Manipur’s Imphal through video conferencing, the PM emphasised that sports play a significant role in a nation’s development and said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide quality sports infrastructure to every talented player.

“At least two Khelo India Centers are being established in every district of the Northeast and Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in every state. These efforts will become the foundation of a new India in the sports world,” he said.

“You must focus on sports infrastructure, and sports training according to each tournament. You also must decide short-term, medium-term and long-term goals,” he told the sports ministers.

He also suggested that National Youth Festival be rethought to make it more effective and said that such programmes, which are held in the states, should not become just a formality. “India will be able to establish itself as a leading sports country only when such efforts are made all-round,” he added.

The PM appreciated the fact that Indian players have performed well in the last one year and hailed the athletes from the Northeast who won medals in several international competitions.

“Projects worth more than 400 crores related to sports infrastructure are giving a new direction to the development of the Northeast today,” he said.

“Northeast and Manipur have significantly contributed to carrying forward the country’s sporting tradition. Northeast adds new colours to the country’s cultural diversity and provides new dimensions to the country’s sports diversity,” he said.

He highlighted the indigenous games of the region such as Sagol Kangjai, Thang-ta, Yubi Lakpi, Mukna and Hiang Tannaba, and said that they are very attractive in their own right. He mentioned Oo-Lawabi of Manipur, which resembles Kabaddi, Hiyang Tannaba, which reminds one of Kerala’s boat race. He also noted the state’s historical association with polo.

Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur will preside over the two-day brainstorming event. Last year, the Shivir was held in Kevadiya in Gujarat.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out