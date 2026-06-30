Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wrapped up a three-day visit to the island nation of Seychelles in the western Indian Ocean. During his time there, the Prime Minister met with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, and became the first Indian leader to address the country's National Assembly.

One of the gifts given by PM Modi was a brass tortoise, seen as a connection to Seychelles' iconic Aldabra Giant Tortoise.(X/ @narendramodi )

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The two countries discussed strengthening cooperation in a range of sectors, including maritime security and defence.

However, apart from the usual diplomatic meetings, PM Modi also showcased India's cultural heritage and traditional craft in gifts to the leaders of Seychelles.

The presents highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties and shared environmental values between New Delhi and Victoria, news agency ANI reported.

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Brass tortoise, silk stole: Gifts which showcased India's handloom diplomacy

PM Modi, who was the guest of honour at celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' independence, took several gifts for the archipelago nation's leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} 📌 Brass tortoise: Among those was a ‘Muradabadi’ brass tortoise presented to Seychelles President Herminie, which was handcrafted by skilled metalsmiths from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, thus giving it the name, ANI reported. Moradabad is globally referred to as India's ‘Brass City.’ The souvenir is a depiction of India's artisanal expertise, especially in metal casting, engraving and finishing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 📌 Brass tortoise: Among those was a ‘Muradabadi’ brass tortoise presented to Seychelles President Herminie, which was handcrafted by skilled metalsmiths from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, thus giving it the name, ANI reported. Moradabad is globally referred to as India's ‘Brass City.’ The souvenir is a depiction of India's artisanal expertise, especially in metal casting, engraving and finishing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It has a philosophical and cultural significance as well. The tortoise is representative of wisdom, stability, resilience and longevity in Indian philosophy. Further, it is seen as a special symbol in Seychelles, whose natural heritage is intimately connected to the iconic Aldabra Giant Tortoise, according to ANI. This works as a bridge between India's craftsmanship and the island nation's ecological identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has a philosophical and cultural significance as well. The tortoise is representative of wisdom, stability, resilience and longevity in Indian philosophy. Further, it is seen as a special symbol in Seychelles, whose natural heritage is intimately connected to the iconic Aldabra Giant Tortoise, according to ANI. This works as a bridge between India's craftsmanship and the island nation's ecological identity. {{/usCountry}}

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📌Silk stole, Bidriware - PM Modi also took gifts for First Lady Veronique Herminie, who was presented with two examples of India's artisanship. She was gifted a Maheshwari Silk Stole and Bidriware Box.

The silk stole, woven in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, was a blend of fine silk and cotton yarns. It carried delicate geometric and floral-inspired motifs in soft hues, indicative of a fine handloom tradition which has been preserved for generations, according to ANI.

The gifts presented to Seychelles leaders include silk fabrics, orchid art, Bidriware Box and a brass tortoise. (X/ @ani_digital)

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Meanwhile, the Bidriware Box, true to its name, comes from Bidar in Karnataka, and has a contrast of bright silver inlay against a deep black, oxidised metallic surface of zinc and copper alloy. It, too, showcases geometric and floral motifs inlaid by hand with fine silver wire.

📌Orchid art painting, Kanjivaram silk - An orchid art painting from Sikkim was presented to Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, a gift chosen by the PM Modi himself. The artwork is an amalgamation of Sikkim's floral heritage and India's national bird, Peacock. The bird has been depicted in between delicate orchid blooms and vines in the art.

Second Lady Lina Pillay, wife of the Vice President, was also gifted a silk fabric, ANI reported. The Kanjivaram Silk Fabric, originating from the historic temple town of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, is known for its texture and durability. The fabric featured a rich maroon field decorated with gold zari motifs, with a red, green and gold border.

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📌 Toda Embroidered Shawl - Seychelles National Assembly Speaker Azarel Ernesta also received a present – a Toda Embroidered Shawl crafted by the Toda community. It was handcrafted by the indigenous pastoral people residing in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills. The shawl was woven on a white cotton base, and includes bold red and black geometrical patterns, which are embroidered using an ancient hand-weaving technique called Pukhoor.

(With inputs from ANI)

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