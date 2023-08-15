PM Modi shares video of ‘memorable’ Independence Day celebrations. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a video of glimpses from the Independence Day celebrations at Raj Ghat and Red Fort in New Delhi. The video starts with a montage of PM Modi arriving at Rajghat and paying tribute to those who lost their lives during India's partition. It is followed by some snippets from his speech and the flag-hoisting ceremony. (CHECK LIVE UPDATES)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Captioning the video, PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Memorable Independence Day celebrations. Have a look…”

PM Modi delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital after hoisting the national flag. Donning a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar, PM Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes where he highlighted his government's achievements as well as various challenges and opportunities before the nation.

Notably, PM Modi had delivered his longest Independence Day speech of 96 minutes from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2016 and spoke for 92 minutes in 2019. His shortest speech was in 2017 which lasted 56 minutes.

PM Modi sets the tone for ‘next August 15’

In his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi set the tone for his “next August 15” address saying he will “give an account of the country's achievements next Independence Day from the historic Red Fort”.

Addressing the countrymen as 'parivarjan' (family members), he outlined the Centre's commitment to make India a developed country by 2047, which will be the centenary year of the country's independence.

Stating that it is a "new India" brimming with self-confidence and dedicated to fulfilling its resolves, the PM noted that his "beloved family members elected him to power in 2014 on his promise of change and voted for him again in 2019 as the promise turned into trust through his emphasis on “reform, perform and transform.”