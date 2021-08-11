Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi at Speaker’s meet with parties post Lok Sabha adjournment
india news

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi at Speaker’s meet with parties post Lok Sabha adjournment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined other party leaders in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chamber after the acrimonious monsoon session was adjourned sine die on Tuesday
By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 11:37 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined other party leaders in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chamber after the acrimonious monsoon session was adjourned sine die on Tuesday. The two leaders, however, didn’t speak to each other, according to two leaders present in the meeting.

“The PM and Mrs Gandhi greeted each other but avoided any conversation throughout the meeting that lasted for around 20 minutes,” said one of them, who was present in the meeting and asked not to be identified. The leaders of several parties assembled in the Speaker’s chamber to thank him for running the session after its adjournment.

This was the first meeting between Modi and Gandhi in at least two years. The two leaders sat in adjacent sofas with Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury sitting right next to the PM. Gandhi didn’t attend Parliament for more than a year after the Covid-19 outbreak due to health reasons. She came to Parliament on Monday.

The meeting itself was cordial, despite the acrimony witnessed during the session which was characterised by disruptions, and the government quietly pushing through its legislative agenda amid the din in the House. There were no further arguments between leaders of the Opposition and the government . The Opposition was keen on discussing and debating the Pegasus snooping controversy, the farm laws, and the fuel price rise in the House.

Leaders of many opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, the Akali Dal, the YSRCP and the Biju Janata Dal met Birla after the session.

Birla urged all of them to focus on encourage discussion and dialogue in the House in future, and said, “Discussion and dialogue will be right for the welfare of the public. We can help people fulfil deficiencies of the people.”

TMC leader Sudip Bandopadhyay also took this opportunity to request the PM to send more vaccines to West Bengal, reminding Modi that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written three letters in this regard. Another opposition MP thanked home minister Amit Shah for personally wishing him on his birthday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP