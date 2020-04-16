e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Bhutanese PM, discusses situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic

PM Modi speaks to Bhutanese PM, discusses situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic

Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Tshering discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and updated each other about the steps being taken by their governments to control its effects, an official statement later said.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi assured the Bhutanese leader that India would ensure all possible support to Thimpu for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi assured the Bhutanese leader that India would ensure all possible support to Thimpu for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“His Majesty The King (Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck) and Lyonchhen (the prime minister) are leading Bhutan’s efforts admirably,” Modi tweeted.

He said India will stand by its close friend and neighbour in fighting the effects of the pandemic.

Modi and Prime Minister Tshering discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and updated each other about the steps being taken by their governments to control its effects, an official statement later said. Tshering thanked Modi for taking the lead to promote anti-COVID coordination at the regional level, even while fighting the pandemic within a large and complex country like India.

They expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March between the leaders of the SAARC countries.

Referring to the timeless and special nature of India-Bhutan ties, Prime Minister Modi assured the Bhutanese leader that India would ensure all possible support to Thimpu for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

tags
top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news